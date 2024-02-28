Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Leveraging Competitive Advantage With Mine-To-Market Business Model

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) is a company that focuses not only on producing gold, gemstone and jewelry from its own land resources, production facilities and operating assets but also on global distribution.“With the company controlling all of these stages as part of its strategy to support its mine-to-market business model, GEMXX has established a significant competitive advantage. As a McKinsey report details: 'The mining value chain – which includes everything from extracting raw material to delivering products to consumers – is the backbone of the industry. Companies that manage their value chain well can establish a significant source of competitive advantage and value creation. By contrast, those that neglect their value chain are likely to encounter bottlenecks and constraints that will limit shipped throughput and risk yield,'” reads a recent article.“On the mining front, GEMXX specializes in the mining of gold, still the world's most sought-after commodity, and ammolite, a rare, opal-like gemstone that is only found on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Southern Alberta... Further up the value chain, GEMXX is a renowned manufacturer of ammolite jewelry, a status that led to an exclusive supply agreement with Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley... GEMXX also has a shopping channel division that is preparing to supply $5.5 million worth of ammolite jewelry through 2024 as part of the company's expansion plans, according to CEO Jay Maull.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit GEMXX Corporation .

