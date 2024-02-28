420 With CNW - Pennsylvania Bill Seeks To Allow Medical Cannabis Users To Own Guns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pennsylvania's Erie GOP Senator Dan Laughlin is initiating a measure to

change the gun ownership laws , enabling medical cannabis users to possess firearms. Laughlin argues that Second Amendment rights shouldn't be violated because medical marijuana is a legitimate treatment for symptoms. Laughlin notes that the amendment is aimed at defending constitutional rights and personal liberty.

However, changing state laws will not be enough because federal law forbids marijuana users from owning firearms. The senator, who is surprised by the...

