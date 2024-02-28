Investornewsbreaks - Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Business Veteran As New CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, has appointed a new CEO. According to the company, Jarrett Boon, one of the original thought leaders and investors in LifeLock, will be taking over for Brian John, who is leaving to work with Elite Health Partners Inc., where he will focus on legacy Jupiter Wellness products. Boon was the cofounder and CEO of GBB Drink Lab, which developed Safety Shot, the company's flagship product offering. As CEO, Boon will lead the launch and growth of the Safety Shot business. With more than three decades of experience in building, growing and selling businesses, Boon has gained invaluable expertise in in sales, marketing and strategic business development.“I thank Brian for the passion and commitment he has brought to Safety Shot and wish him well as he moves on to his next chapter with Elite Health Partners,” said Safety Shot CEO Jarrett Boon in the press release.“I am excited to take the business forward and even more excited about the tremendous potential that Safety Shot has to improve the health and well-being of millions of consumers in the growing $1.56 billion market. This is an amazing opportunity, and I will be dedicated to accelerating the growth of Safety Shot into a leading wellness beverage while increasing shareholder value.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Safety Shot Inc., founded in 2018, is the first patented beverage that makes you feel better fast by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Valued at $1.56 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2028, Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The drink is purported to form a protective layer around the stomach, preventing residual alcohol absorption into the body. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals, and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at



and



. Additionally, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in 2024. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at



