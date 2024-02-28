Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Deploys K1 Hemispheres At Two New Client Locations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has deployed its K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”)

to two new clients: a church in Missouri and a hospital in Minnesota. The full-featured, compact devices are providing enhanced perimeter protection at these client properties, elevating safety for staff and visitors alike, reported Knightscope.

According to the announcement, KSCP's K1 Hemisphere is an efficient, affordable entry point into leveraging Knightscope's protective technologies. The platform, which can be mounted on many different surfaces, features three cameras that offer 210 degrees of eye-level, high-definition video; the solution also includes a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, optional facial recognition, automated broadcast announcements, and an intercom that can run on either a wired or fully encrypted wireless network.

“Knightscope's experience using artificial intelligence ('AI) and machine learning to advance the future of physical security has grown significantly in accuracy and reliability since its first ASR deployment in May 2015,” said the company in the press release.“AI and analytics have helped clients accelerate the obsolescence of monitoring live video feeds by delivering real-time alerts when an anomaly is detected. As an example, ASRs can accurately detect people in places they should not be or at times of day they should not be there, identify known threats, read vehicle license plates and pinpoint the location of such detections, enabling faster forensic searches and response times to any threats.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

