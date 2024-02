(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American:

IGC) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, reported on the results of preclinical studies evaluating its drug candidate TGR-63 as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. According to the report, the data showed enhanced memory function, including memory acquisition, consolidation and retrieval, in an Alzheimer's mouse model. The preclinical studies included the use of two behavioral tests: the Novel Object Recognition (“NOR”) Test and the Morris Water Maze (“MWM”); APP/PS1 genetically modified Alzheimer's mice were used in the evaluations. The company noted that its TGR-63 is a therapeutic candidate designed to disrupt the structure of the amyloid-β (Aβ) peptide in an attempt to reduce signs of cognitive impairment, such such as memory loss and disrupted learning ability.“These results underscore the efficacy of TGR-63 in enhancing spatial memory function in an Alzheimer's disease model, offering promising implications for potential therapeutic interventions in Alzheimer's and related neurodegenerative conditions,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.“The improvements in memory acquisition, consolidation, spatial memory formation, and retrieval highlight its potential in addressing cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's disease. We are optimistic about TGR-63's potential and anticipate advancing it towards a phase 1 trial, enriching our clinical portfolio.”

About

IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is pursuing innovative solutions to fight Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. The company's portfolio comprises five assets, all with a singular mission: to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's. TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles as a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's and drug interactions with cannabinoids. For more information, visit the company's website at

