The Tri-State Diversity Council Announces Its 2024 New York Women In Leadership Symposium Woman Of The Year Awardee

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, February 28, 2024 /3BL/ - The Tri-State Diversity Council (TSDC) announces Patricia Gomez, Corporate Vice President at New York Life as its 2024 New York Women in Leadership Symposium Woman of the Year awardee. Gomez will be recognized at the annual New York Women in Leadership Symposium (WILS) on Thursday, March 14, 2024 taking place from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET at 185 W Broadway New York, NY 10013. The 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium theme,“Leading with Heart: Empathy, Ethics & Excellence” is a call to action for women to elevate their impact and drive positive change while exploring their identity, leadership and contributions in workplaces and communities.

“We are pleased to announce Patricia Gomez as our 2024 Woman of the Year Awardee,” said Emily Pfister, Event Programmer for the Tri-State Diversity Council.“She embodies the values of service, advocacy for women's equity and leadership. Patricia is a dynamic trailblazer whose belief in the power of collective action to create meaningful change in the field of DEIB showcases how women can lead with heart, empathy and excellence.”

Currently serving as a Corporate Vice President at New York Life, Gomez leads with empathy and expertise, implementing strategic initiatives that promote DEI in the workplace. Her role involves working with the Chief Diversity Officer to develop and execute innovative DEI programs, design programming to raise awareness and cultivate a culture of inclusivity and collaborate with key stakeholders to continue to drive organizational engagement.

Since joining New York Life in 2016, Gomez has navigated through various pivotal roles within the DEI and Talent Acquisition spheres. Prior to her tenure at New York Life, Gomez honed her expertise at NBCUniversal, where she played an instrumental role in fostering talent pipeline programs across seven cable networks, aimed at bolstering diverse talent both on-air and behind the camera. Her diverse background includes positions in human resources, talent acquisition, organizational development, marketing and business operations, all of which have equipped her with a multifaceted understanding of the DEI landscape.

“The Women in Leadership Symposium highlights the legacy of excellence and advocacy for women's equity in workplaces and communities,” said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council.“We invite you to join us for the New York Women in Leadership Symposium as we lead with heart!”

The conference will feature moderator, Keti Mehta, Senior Vice President, Gallagher and panelists, Tamra Billinghurst-Black, Corporate Vice President - Talent Management Diversity Strategist, New York Life Insurance; Meredith Goodman, Vice President, Global Education, Travel Retail Worldwide, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.;Narges Kakalia, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Mintz; Mariela Orochena, Executive Vice President, Talent Acquisition, IPG Health; Jessica Palacios, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Talent Acquisition, BlackRock; and Jenn Zephirin, Vice President, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Match Group.

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit .

About the Tri-State Diversity Council

The Tri-State Diversity Council (TSDC), a state affiliate of the National Diversity Council, is committed to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Through various events and programs, the TSDC serves as a resource for DEIB best practices and leadership development in the Tri-State region. For more information about the Tri-State Diversity Council, please visit .

