Kerala: Mother Kills, Buries Newborn Baby In Malappuram; Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: A mother was arrested for killing and later buried her newborn child in Malappuram. Jumailath (29) was arrested by the police for killing the child. The incident took place three days ago.

The woman gave birth to a baby at Kozhikode Medical College on February 26. Then she came to her house in Tanur with the baby and later killed the child. The reason behind the murder is not yet clear. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

The murder information is revealed during the investigation conducted by the police based on the confidential information provided by the locals. The police stated that the accused had not confessed to the crime. The forensic team and team led by Tirur RDO took the child out of the area where the body was hidden.