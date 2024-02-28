Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple Makes FIRST Appearance, Pose For Paps During Anna Daan Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is the most talked-about right now. Everyone is thrilled to watch the Ambanis' magnificent wedding. Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son will marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Their wedding is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2024.



The wedding will occur in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambanis' hometown. Anant finds the location particularly meaningful because his passion project is headquartered in Jamnagar.

Following the lunch, participants listened to traditional folk music. Kirtidan Gadhvi, a popular Gujarati singer, dominated the audience with his performance.



Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding event is titled An Evening in Everland, and the dress code is "elegant cocktail". Day two will include A Walk on the Wildside, with "jungle fever" as the suggested dress code. The last day will also feature two events. The first, Tusker Trails, recommends "casual chic" attire since tourists are encouraged to explore the lush surroundings of Jamnagar. The last celebration, Hastakshar, asks for a beautiful evening in traditional Indian attire.

The wedding celebrations have commenced, and a slew of Bollywood A-listers have flocked to Jamnagar to partake in Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities. The guest list reads like a who's who of the industry, with luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, all in attendance.

The Anna Daan ceremony for Anant and Radhika begins.

There will also be CEOs from Google, Facebook, Walt Disney, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, BlackRock, and others. The event will also feature performances by Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Rihanna. It's going to be tremendous. The pre-wedding celebrations have begun.

The Anna Daan ceremony for the couple has begun. Anant and Radhika were sighted at the Anna Daan event, posing for the photographers while feeding the underprivileged. Radhika and Anant chatted to the paparazzi and even offered them food.

This lavish wedding will also have a spectacular meal selection. According to rumours, 21 to 65 cooks have been invited to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding and wedding. The director of -Jardin Media informed ABP News that over 2500 meals would be served throughout the three-day event.

Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Parsi, and other Pan-Asian cuisines will be cooked. There will be around 75 distinct breakfast options, 225 dishes for dinner, and 85 unique dishes served at midnight.