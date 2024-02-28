Kerala News LIVE: Pastor Arrested For Sexually Abusing Housemaid In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:16 am: Big win for state government as President Murmu approves Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill

In a major win for the Kerala government, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (Feb 28) approved the Kerala Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent the bill for the President's assent. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Governor and the state government. In August 2022, the Assembly approved the Lokayukta Amendment Bill. The Lokayukta's binding authority is reduced by the modification. Citing the amendment's unconstitutionality, the governor delayed signing the bill.

9:00 am: 6 people arrested in connection death of veterinary student in Pookode University

The police have arrested 6 people in connection with the death of Siddharth, a second-year student of Pookode Veterinary University. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The police have confirmed the arrest of six individuals following thorough interrogation, revealing their involvement in the incident. These arrested individuals are among those who participated in the mob trial, as stated by the police. The police said that the six arrested accused have also been charged with incitement to suicide and the Prevention of Ragging Act.

8:44 am:

Mother arrested for killing newborn child in Malappuram

A mother was arrested for killing and later buried her newborn child in Malappuram. Jumailath (29) was arrested by the police for killing the child. The incident took place three days ago.

The woman gave birth to a baby at Kozhikode Medical College on February 26. Then she came to her house in Tanur with the baby and later killed the child. The reason behind the murder is not yet clear. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

8:29 am: Pastor arrested for sexually abusing housemaid in Alappuzha

A pastor was arrested for molesting a young woman who came to work at home in Mavelikkara. Saji Abhraham, a native of Punalur was arrested by Mavelikkara police. The incident related to this took place on December 14.



8:03 am:

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Final list of NDA candidates to be held today in Delhi

The NDA is set to finalize its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today. The announcement will be held tomorrow. The final decision on candidates will be made at a meeting of the central election committee held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi this evening.

It is reported that candidates will be announced in 8 seats including 6 plus constituencies in Kerala. BJP state president K Surendran and BDJS president Thushar Vellappally will reach Delhi today

