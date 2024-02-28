(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre this week presented the new CARICOM 50th Anniversary Rum Blend from the Saint Lucia Distillers Group to His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana and chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The CARICOM chairman received the rum blend during the ongoing 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM heads of government being convened in Guyana.

The blend is attractively packaged under the Saint Lucia Distillers Group Chairman's Reserve Brand, and this new expression honours the achievements of the Caribbean Community over the past 50 years. It is a specially selected blend of 12-year-old rums from the distillery's unique collection of pot and column rum stills, and aged in various oak casks and is one of several being developed by members of West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers' Association (WIRSPA) to commemorate the Caribbean Community's 50th anniversary.

The products being showcased by regional rum producers will be distributed to CARICOM, with limited quantities being available for sale in local markets. The Saint Lucia Distillers Group is the first WIRSPA member to make a 50th-anniversary presentation to CARICOM.

CARICOM: Caribbean Community

The post 50th Anniversary presentation to CARICOM appeared first on Caribbean News Global .