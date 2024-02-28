Bangladesh, Saudi To Ink Deal On Environmental Protection

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Feb 29 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to enhance collaboration in protecting environment and wildlife, and combating climate change.

The decision came when Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Environment, Osama Ibrahim Faqeeha, on the sidelines of ongoing United Nation Environment Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

Recognising mutual commitment to environmental protection, both the nations agreed to enhance cooperation by signing the MoU.

The agreement aims to bolster collaboration in key areas, such as, environmental protection, wildlife conservation, combating climate change and pollution control, according to a message received here.

During the meeting, Faqeeha extended a formal invitation to Saber, to attend the United Nations Convention on Desertification (UNCCD), slated for Dec this year.

This invitation underscores the growing collaboration between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, in addressing environmental challenges on a global scale, he said.

They underscored the need for the shared determination of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, to pursue innovative solutions to pressing environmental issues.

Saber expressed Bangladesh's dedication to advancing environmental sustainability, both locally and internationally.– NNN-BSS