Israeli Airstrike On Gaza's Nuseirat Camp Kills 9 Civilians

Gaza, Feb. 28 (Petra) -- An Israeli airstrike on Wednesday evening that struck a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip killed nine civilians and injured several others, according to Palestinian media outlets.A residence in the center of the Gaza Strip's Bureij refugee camp was hit by Israeli aircraft, resulting in several martyrs and injuries, the Palestinian media outlets reported.

