Iran, Russia Signed Documents To Expand Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Feb 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran and Russia, yesterday, signed 19 documents on expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors, the Shana News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian Oil Ministry, reported.

The agreements were signed at the end of the 17th meeting of the two countries' joint economic cooperation commission, in Iran's capital Tehran, the report said, covering such areas as energy, health, trade, and education.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, following the signing of the documents, Iran's Oil Minister, Javad Owji, said, the country“has so far signed contracts with Russian companies for developing eight Iranian oil fields,” according to Shana.

Owji added that, discussions were underway regarding the development of a significant number of additional oil and gas fields, and the new contracts could be signed soon.

Novak said at the press conference that, the two countries could expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of oil, gas and petrochemical sectors, car production and service.– NNN-IRNA

