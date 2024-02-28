White House: President Biden Keen On Securing Gaza Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The White House stated Wednesday that President Biden and his administration are keen on securing a deal for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that also allow aid entry and release of hostages.

In a press briefing, White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre affirmed that the president and his team has been working 24/7, for some time now, to get to a ceasefire, allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and release hostages.

"It is incredibly important to the president and to his entire team to secure that deal," she said.

"We know that innocent Palestinians are indeed suffering in Gaza. We understand that. The president understands that, which is why he's been working, again, around the clock, 24/7, to get that all-important humanitarian aid." (end)

asj









