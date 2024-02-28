LG Grants 'One Time Exemption' To JKPSC, JKSSB To Draw Up Wait Lists

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday granted one time exemption to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to draw up the wait lists.
In a notification issued on February 28, the government notified that in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to grant one time exemption to the recruiting agencies namely Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board to draw up the wait list(s), in respect of those select list(s) which have been issued after 07.09.2023, within a period of six months.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The extension is granted subject to the conditions that such wait list(s) are drawn within the validity period of the select list; and that the resultant vacancies on account of non-joining of selected candidates have not been re-advertised,” the notification reads.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also After 34 Yrs Muharram Processions Returned To Kashmir: LG Central University of Jammu Gets 1.5 Cr For Aerosol Research Centre
MENAFN28022024000215011059ID1107914033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.