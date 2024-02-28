LG Grants 'One Time Exemption' To JKPSC, JKSSB To Draw Up Wait Lists

In a notification issued on February 28, the government notified that in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to grant one time exemption to the recruiting agencies namely Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board to draw up the wait list(s), in respect of those select list(s) which have been issued after 07.09.2023, within a period of six months.

“The extension is granted subject to the conditions that such wait list(s) are drawn within the validity period of the select list; and that the resultant vacancies on account of non-joining of selected candidates have not been re-advertised,” the notification reads.

