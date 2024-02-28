Care Home For Young Adults With Complex Needs Celebrates First Year

(MENAFN- Pressat) A groundbreaking care home providing a supportive living environment to young people with life-limiting conditions and complex needs celebrates its first year of operation.

Number 92, a residential care home in Heaton Moor, Stockport - operated by Francis House Families Ltd, a trading subsidiary of Francis House Family Trust the registered charity behind Francis House Children's Hospice – is now home to six young people who previously were cared for full-time by their parents.

The care home enables the young people to live in a domestic setting whilst being cared for around the clock by a team of highly trained staff.

Dermot Murphy is the Registered Manager and has a passion for pioneering initiatives in social care, developing and improving services.

Fiona Ferguson's daughter Elizabeth, 20, moved into number 92 in April 2023. For the first couple of months Fiona continued to take her to and from college. Reassured with the progress the staff were making in caring for Elizabeth she soon felt able to let go.

After twenty years of being a full-time carer, Fiona has a job that she loves working with adults with learning disabilities at a day centre.

An open door policy means parents can visit any time, get involved or simply have a chat and a cuppa with the staff. A team of 23 provide round the clock care with Angela Doyle as Clinical Lead.

Trips to the barbers for hair cuts and nails painted at the beauty salon are now possible thanks to the efforts of the staff who are keen to integrate the young people within the community and give them the full experience.

Income for the residential facility, operated by Francis House Families Ltd, comes from the individual residents Local Authority Care Budget. All of the young people can continue to receive respite care and symptom control at Francis House Children's Hospice.