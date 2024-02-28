Brazil’S Instant Payment System Goes Global

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Pix, launched by the central bank in late 2020, has quickly become the country's favorite payment method, surpassing 160 million users.



Now, as Brazil plays host to G20 policymakers, the central bank aims to take Pix global, making cross-border payments faster and more affordable.



Pix's success has caught the attention of countries in Latin America , Europe, and Africa, leading to plans for its international integration, potentially with Italy.















The design facilitates instant, fee-free transfers, setting a new efficiency standard for bank accounts or digital wallets.















The International Payments Bank is studying Pix for its Nexus project, aiming to facilitate instant global transactions.







This aligns with the Brazilian central bank's vision for Pix expansion, starting with bilateral agreements and progressing to broader connections.



Countries with large Brazilian tourist demographics, like Argentina and Uruguay, are beginning to adopt Pix for payments in various settings.



Transactions in Brazilian reais via QR codes enable instant receipt of funds in recipients' local currency, US dollars, or stablecoins.



In addition, Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto emphasized Pix's role in enhancing financial inclusion.









Pix has reduced Brazil's unbanked population, enabling over 70 million people to make their first digital transactions since its introduction.









Campos Neto emphasized Pix's role in Brazil's financial inclusion during the G20 presidency inauguration, highlighting its global transformative potential.

