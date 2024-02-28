Venezuela Intensifies Stance In Esequibo Region Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has toughened its position against Guyana in the Esequibo region dispute, responding strongly to Guyana's alleged violations.



Guyanese President Irfaan Ali's unwavering support for the 1899 borders, including Esequibo, reignited this conflict.



Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López openly reject these borders, declaring Venezuela's full commitment to defending its sovereignty.



Their statements on X highlight Venezuela's determination, following Ali's promise of security for investments in Guyanese territory during an interview on February 20.



The longstanding dispute dates back to the 19th century, with Venezuela claiming land west of the Esequibo River , a large area acknowledged by Guyana as its own.







Despite prolonged discussions, the controversy reached the International Court of Justice ICJ in 2018, which Venezuela does not recognize.



Brazil steps in amid growing tensions. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's visit to Guyana , aiming to foster diplomatic ties and ensure regional stability, reflects Brazil's mediation efforts.



Simultaneously, Brazil bolsters its border security, sending extra armored vehicles to the Venezuelan frontier, a move indicating strategic caution.



This situation underscores the historical complexity of territorial disputes and their impact on global and regional dynamics.



Brazil's involvement stresses the importance of South American solidarity and the quest for peaceful solutions.



The global community's focus on diplomatic and cooperative efforts is crucial, highlighting the need for respect towards sovereignty and mutual rights.

