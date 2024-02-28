Saudi Arabia Hits Historic Visitor Milestone Ahead Of Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia achieved its goal of welcoming 100 million visitors by the end of 2023, seven years ahead of schedule.









The kingdom, aiming to transform its tourism sector, reported 77 million domestic and 27 million international visitors.









Having reached this milestone, Saudi Arabia aims for 150 million visitors by 2030, with 80 million domestic and 70 million international visitors.









However, this goal is part of a broader vision to position the kingdom among the top ten global tourist destinations.



"We are on a path to making Saudi Arabia one of the top ten tourist destinations worldwide.







I believe this country has the potential to reach the top five," said Gloria Guevara, Special Advisor to the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.









Guevara emphasized collaboration among travel sector partners supporting "Vision 2030" to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy beyond oil.









Vision 2030 includes initiatives to enhance Saudi Arabia's cultural, heritage, leisure, and entertainment offerings to attract global tourists.



Saudi Arabia's rapid progress in tourism is seen as a critical element of its broader economic transformation goals.



Additionally, by investing in infrastructure, visa ease, and global campaigns, Saudi Arabia enhances its appeal as a tourist destination.



The success reflects Saudi Arabia's potential to leverage its rich cultural heritage, strategic location, and modern tourism facilities to become a leading player on the world stage.



Saudi Arabia's strategic move boosts economic diversification and positions it as a global cultural and tourism bridge globally.



In short, Saudi Arabia aims for greater tourism achievements by 2030, redefining its global position and offering unique visitor experiences.

