Caribbean Crisis: Oil Spill Drifts From Tobago To Bonaire

Oil from a sunken barge off Tobago's coast has spread to Bonaire, posing a grave threat to both human life and nature.



Situated 50 miles from Venezuela, Bonair faces contamination from the early-month incident.



The origins and sinking causes of the boat remain a mystery.



Bonaire's eastern shores, including key ecological sites, have been tarnished by the spill, jeopardizing vital marine ecosystems.



The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard first noticed the spill on February 7, linking it to a stranded barge near Tobago.



Despite the absence of a crew or distress calls, the vessel's identity was confirmed as "Gulfstream."







It was revealed that the Panama-origin barge, bound for Guyana, had been towed.



Bellingcat's investigation suggested a late January docking at Pozuelos Bay, Venezuela, hinting at a February 3 leak start. The fate of the tugboat involved is yet to be discovered.



Reacting to the escalating crisis, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister declared an emergency on February 11.



Efforts to control the spill have been ongoing, yet oil continues to escape. Satellite imagery showed the spill reaching Grenada by February 14, then moving towards Bonaire.



The focus in Bonaire now turns to safeguarding its pristine mangroves, crucial for Caribbean biodiversity.



This incident underscores the fragile balance between maritime activities and environmental preservation.



It highlights the urgent need for robust disaster response mechanisms and international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of such environmental disasters.



The spill's journey from Tobago to Bonaire through the Caribbean waters serves as a stark reminder of the shared vulnerability and responsibility of coastal nations in protecting marine ecosystems.

