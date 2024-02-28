Global Trash Bags Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A trash bag, bin bag, rubbish bag, garbage bag, bin liner, trash bag, or reuse sack is a disposable bag used to store garbage and other solid waste. The primary function of trash bags is to contain and prevent leaks and spills of dry and wet litter. Use these bags to line the interior of your trash can and keep trash from sticking to the sides and bottom. They are made of polyethylene and come in various densities.

Market Dynamics

Growing Awareness of People Regarding Hygiene Drives the Global Market

In rural areas, it is common practice to openly dispose of solid waste in backyard gardens or public spaces. These improper disposal methods put human health, safety, and the environment at risk. When solid waste is disposed of improperly, it can result in several problems. They can, for instance, produce pathogenic microorganisms and disease vectors and irritate the general populace with their messy appearance and offensive odor. They can contaminate the area's soil, groundwater, and surface water. They may also increase the risk of fire, physical harm, and the effects of poisoning. However, these problems can be avoided by using effective waste management techniques. Due to growing public awareness of hygienic standards and suitable waste disposal techniques, such as trash bags, the market under study is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Growing Use of Compostable Trash BagsCreates Tremendous Opportunities

More people are using compostable trash bags, expanding new market opportunities. The manufacture of biodegradable or recyclable trash bags will allow the trash bag industry to carry on with its operations. Manufacturers are developing products that are more dependable, effective, and useful. Furthermore, a rise in strategic alliances and the creation of new markets will act as market drivers and boost chances for the market to grow at a favorable rate.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is proliferating. This region is home to some of the world's top trash bag consumers, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China has announced a plan to prohibit or significantly reduce the production and use of environmentally harmful plastic products in the country over the next five years to reduce pollution. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment released a document that suggests that the country may gradually restrict or ban the production, sales, and use of some plastics while promoting their biodegradable, recyclable substitutes. By 2025, the country hopes to have effectively controlled plastic pollution, reduced plastic waste in landfills in significant cities, established a comprehensive plastics management system, and advanced the development of substitute products. China might support campaigns to recycle and eliminate plastic waste, as well as the use of non-plastic goods and biodegradable shopping bags.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Following numerous garbage crises in various European nations, the European Union is working to ensure that all waste is contained in disposable bags. As a result of altering lifestyles and the region's expanding urbanization, people are using trash bags more frequently because they are compelled to avoid the health risks connected with open dumping. The rules governing waste management in the EU have only sometimes been in favor of trash bags. There needs to be clarity among European citizens and local government officials regarding daily waste management due to the European Environment Agency's strict regulations that limit plastic or polythene trash bags. Several regional landfills have closed over the past ten years, which has caused garbage collector strikes.

Key Highlights



The global trash bags market size was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 23.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on end-user, the global trash bags market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global trash bags market's major key players are Berry Global Inc., Pack-It BV, HeyuanRuijian Plastic Products Co. Ltd, Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC (Harwal Group of Companies), Hefty (Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.), Novolex, International Plastics Inc., Novplasta SRO, and Terdex GmbH.

Market News



In October 2022,

Berry Global and Printpack agreed on a collaboration for Sustainable Flexible Packaging.

In September 2022,

Novolex, a pioneer in packaging innovation, choice, and sustainability, revealed that it was investing USD10 million to increase the capacity of its recycling facility in North Vernon, Indiana, to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene films.



Global Trash Bags Market: Segmentation

By End-User



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa







MENAFN28022024004597010339ID1107913672