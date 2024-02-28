Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Discovery And Development Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Artificial intelligence (AI) is the application of science and technology to create intelligent devices, particularly intelligent computer programs. AI is a smart system that relates diverse human intelligence-based activities, such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving, to numerous fields, including biology, computer science, psychology, mathematics, languages, and engineering. AI has applications in the healthcare business for medication management, treatment regimens, and drug research and development, among others.

The drug discovery and development process involves several costly processes and phases. Additionally, clinical studies and market approval of the medicine may be challenging. This industry is primarily driven by increased cooperation between pharmaceutical and biotech businesses and AI service providers. Artificial intelligence reduces the time and money required for medication discovery and development, significantly impacting the market growth. The market expansion is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for cloud-based software that helps researchers create medications quickly and precisely. Additionally, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning strategies inside the life science R&D business makes medication discovery and development more innovative, efficient, and affordable.

Market Dynamics

Growing Number of Cross Industry Collaborations and Partnerships to Drive the Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market

Artificial intelligence is one of the essential technologies, with the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries being the most affected. Numerous healthcare organizations in quest of new technologies have formed partnerships with IT industries that offer artificial intelligence for drug discovery. IT companies use their technology to accelerate the drug discovery and design process by providing novel compounds matched to the characteristics of a pharmacological target using an AI-driven strategy. In June 2018, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will cooperate with Cloud Pharmaceuticals to strengthen its drug discovery efforts utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Moreover, in 2018, Pfizer and IBM partnered to expedite immuno-oncology drug discovery. There is a healthy distribution of such partnerships spanning various research fields, including identifying novel small compounds, creating new treatment modalities, and monitoring health data via wearable devices. It is anticipated that these advances will contribute to the progress of healthcare services, the improvement of clinical trial efficiency, and other developments. For example, growing investment by key players in biopharma firms and increasing public and private partnerships for R&D activities with IT industries are likely to drive market expansion.

Increase in Awareness Related to Artificial Intelligence to Provide Opportunities for the Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market

The pharmaceutical sector has obstacles in overcoming the high attrition rates in drug development. Pharmaceutical and artificial intelligence sectors are partnering to solve obstacles. AI increases the effectiveness of the medication development process. It has been acknowledged that artificial intelligence has vast applications in the field of drug research since it aids in analyzing epidemics, developing remedies for diseases, and predicting which animal viruses tend to change. Artificial intelligence has been shown to improve research and development in drug discovery, enabling scientists to identify new medications for ailments.

In addition, big data can improve the design of clinical trials, develop new drugs, and detect adverse drug reactions. Therefore, artificial intelligence may be a superior alternative that can increase and accelerate the creation of new medications.

Key Highlights



The global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market size was valued at USD 710 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 8520 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

By type, the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market is divided into target identification, molecules screening, de novo drug design &drug optimization, and preclinical &clinical testing. The preclinical and clinical testing segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market is classified into oncology, infectious disease, neurology, and others. The oncology segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

By end user, the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.



Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific,

Europe, and LAMEA. North America contributed the most revenue and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30.8%. North America's market growth is primarily driven by a surge in demand for precision medicine, a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and many cross-industry collaborations. In addition, an increase in the adoption of new drug discovery methods and an increase in the number of R&D activities drive the growth of the North American market. The market growth in North America is anticipated to be boosted by the number of collaborations between businesses. In addition, an increase in government attempts to cut overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of healthcare services influences the market's growth in North America.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3200 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 32.4%. Due to the development of algorithms, an increase in the number of acquisitions of small artificial intelligence startups in the region is anticipated to boost the expansion of the European market. In 2014, Google purchased the artificial intelligence startup DeepMind, based in the United Kingdom. Increased investment in European artificial intelligence research and development is anticipated to stimulate market expansion. In addition, the government's substantial support for developing artificial intelligence in medication research contributes to market expansion. Moreover, numerous pharmaceutical businesses and AI companies in Europe are partnering, contributing to the European market's development.

Asia-Pacific is the third largest. The Asian-Pacific market expansion is predicted to be primarily driven by increased government initiatives to strengthen the healthcare sector and investments in foreign companies, mainly U.S.-based companies. Data analytics firm Elucidate, an India and U.S.-based data science startup, has raised $1.7 million in venture funding headed by Hyperplane Venture Capital; the company focuses on developing tools and software for drug discovery. In addition, an increase in significant investments in research and development, the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of artificial intelligence provider companies such as iCarbon X, WuXi NextCODE, Huawei, Tencent, Elucidate Corporation, and others, all contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, many IT businesses are partnering with pharmaceutical companies in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to fuel market expansion due to the significant benefits of utilizing artificial intelligence, such as enhanced clinical trials and enhanced drug discovery efficiency. For example, Insilico struck a $200 million artificial intelligence drug discovery agreement with China's CTFH (Chia Tai Fengtai Pharmaceutical) in October 2019, with a primary focus on triple-negative breast cancer targets. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence in drug discovery is anticipated to be driven by a rise in funding for artificial intelligence improvement.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market are Alphabet Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Benevolent AI, Cloud Pharmaceutical, Deep Genomics, Exscientia, IBM Corporation, Insilico Medicine Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Nvidia Corporation.

Market News



August 2022 -

Atomwise, a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) for small molecule drug discovery, announced that it had established a strategic and exclusive research collaboration with Sanofi to leverage its AtomNet® platform for computational discovery and research of up to five drug targets.

August 2022 -

Sanofi signs USD 1.2B pact with Atomwise in latest high-value AI drug discovery deal.



Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market: Segmentation

By Type



Target identification

Molecules screening

De novo drug design &drug optimization

Preclinical &clinical testing



By Indication



Oncology

Infectious disease

Neurology

Others



By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

CRO



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA







