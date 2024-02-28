Bonaire Featured At Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BONAIRE / CANADA – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and seven on-island partners joined forces for the Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show held from February 23 to 25, 2024.

The Bonaire booth drew significant attention throughout the three-day event, attracting media representatives, travel advisors, and industry professionals. Representing the island were BONHATA, Captain Don's Habitat, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, and Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

In addition to its strategic presence at the Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show, CEO Miles Mercera highlighted TCB's proactive approach towards market diversification, stating:

“Participating in events like the Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show is a key component of our diversification strategy. By engaging with new markets in Canada, we aim to stimulate interest in Bonaire and leverage the recent launch of direct flights by WestJet. This proactive approach aligns with our goal of continuously expanding our reach and showcasing the unparalleled beauty and adventure opportunities that Bonaire offers.”

This show served as a prime opportunity for Bonaire to provide its presence in the Toronto area, particularly following the recent launch of direct flights by WestJet. It offered a valuable platform to highlight the island's natural beauty and share essential information with attendees, many of whom were unfamiliar with Bonaire's location and offerings.

