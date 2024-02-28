Centre Amends Business Rules Governing Functioning Of UT Administration

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a significant move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday made it mandatory on J&K administration to send the proposal for appointment of the Union Territory's Home Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for“prior reference”.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today amended the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, to make a prior reference to the Central Government in the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter of the appointment of Union Territory's Home Secretary.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier, Jammu & Kashmir administration was only required to make a prior reference to the Central government on the proposals of the appointment of chief secretary and director general police. As per earlier rules, J&K Lieutenant Governor shall make a prior reference to the Central Government in the Ministry of Home Affairs or to the appropriate Ministry with a copy to the Ministry of Home Affairs in respect of proposals affecting the relations of the Central Government with any State Government, the Supreme Court of India or any other High Court; proposals for the appointment of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police; important cases which affect or are likely to affect the peace and tranquility of the Union territory; and cases which affect or are likely to affect the interests of any minority community, Scheduled Castes or the Backward Classes.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also After JeI, Centre Bans 2 Factions Of Muslim Conference J&K Govt Extends Ban On Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K For 5 Years
MENAFN28022024000215011059ID1107913624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.