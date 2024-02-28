Dates Set: PM Modi To Visit Srinagar On March 7

During the visit to Srinagar ahead of the parliamentary elections, the prime minister is likely to address a public meeting, inaugurate or lay the foundation of several development projects and interact with beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes through virtual mode.

The officials said the visit, the prime minister's first to Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, is likely on March 7.

The public rally is most likely to be organised at the convention centre along the Dal Lake, they said.

The public address of the prime minister may be streamed live at various locations in the valley, especially in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said.

The visit of the prime minister is part of his outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

He visited the Union territory's winter capital Jammu on February 20.

In Jammu, Modi launched development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore before addressing a public rally at the Maulana Azad Stadium.

Modi: Next 5 Years Will Be Of Rapid Progress

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said the next five years will see rapid development in the country.

Speaking at a public rally in Yavatmal district, Modi slammed the Congress over pending irrigation projects in the country, especially in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra, where the district is located.

“We (BJP-led NDA) will cross the 400-seat tally this time,” Modi said ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be held in April-May.

The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats.

“The coming five years will see rapid development,” the Prime Minister maintained.

He attacked former Union minister Sharad Pawar and said when he handled the agriculture portfolio (in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014), financial packages would be announced for farmers, but the money would be siphoned off before it could reach the beneficiaries.

The PM said prior to 2014, the year when the BJP came to power at the Centre, of the 100 families, only 15 had access to piped water in the country.

“Whatever I am saying belongs neither to any political ideology nor to my own ideology, it only belongs to development.”

Apparently targeting the DMK-Congress and pointing to a slew of development projects launched, he said:“I need to tell a truth to people of Tamil Nadu and the rest of the nation. Truth is bitter but it needs to be told...all these projects I have brought, they were demands of locals for decades.”

In an indirect reference to the DMK, he said the Tamil Nadu's ruling party shared power at the Centre during the UPA regime.

However, they were not 'bothered about your progress.'

All the development initiatives have been delivered by the 'sevak,' he said in a reference to himself.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near here, which is worth about Rs 986 crore and the facility is set to accommodate 24 launches per year.

The new complex includes 35 facilities, and features mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities.

