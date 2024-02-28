(MENAFN- Baystreet) AtkinsRéalis

Stocks in Play

2/28/2024 - 12:06 PM EST - Stallion Uranium Corp. : Announced that it has acquired by low-cost staking nine new prospective uranium exploration dispositions in northern Saskatchewan. This increases Stallion's total land package in the Southwestern Basin to 321,875 hectares (795,353 acres). The nine dispositions add an additional 19,361 hectares to Stallion's 100% owned holdings in the Athabasca Basin. Stallion Uranium Corp. shares V are trading up 2 cents at $0.18.



