Atlas, AT Artificial, Athabasca at 52-Week Highs
CNR, Docebo, CGI at 52-Week Highs on News
Capstone, Enerplus, Great Eagle at 52-Week Highs on News
Valeura, Cal Nano, Sienna at 52-Week Highs on News
Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Boyd Group, MDA, National, Weston at 52-Week Highs on News Boyd Group Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $320.76 Wednesday. Boyd will release its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter and year-end results on March 20.
MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.23 Wednesday. MDA announced Q4 revenues of $205.0 million, up 10% YoY, adjusted EBITDA of $42.1 million, up 6% YoY, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.5%
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $107.05 Wednesday. For the first quarter of 2024, National Bank is reporting net income of $922 million, up 5% from $876 million in the first quarter of 2023.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $181.27 Wednesday. The company announced fourth-quarter revenue of $14,700 million , an increase of $558 million, or 3.9%. Net loss was $38 million ($0.30 per common share), an improvement of $76 million.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.01 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.83 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Blockchaink2 Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.25 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $11.42 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $106.31 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.92 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,441.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.86 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $147.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.11 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
North West Company Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Quimbaya Gold Inc, (C) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.11 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Silverstock Metals (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $115.54 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.11 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Trisura Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.32 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Urbana Corporation (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
VersaBank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Wajax Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.56 Wedesday. No news stories available today.
