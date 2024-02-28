(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Inches Down for 3rd Straight Day

Futures Tumble Awaiting Inflation DataS&P, NASDAQ RiseEquities Little Changed by NoonU.S. Stocks Little Changed as Fresh New Data Presented Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 28, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Dow Falls for 3rd Straight Day AdvertismentStocks ticked lower Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a key inflation report due later this week.The Dow Jones Industrials stumbled 154.38 points soon after Wednesday's open to 38,818.03.The S&P 500 dropped 12.47 points to 5,065.71.The NASDAQ index slid 85.26 points to 15,950.04.UnitedHealth lost more than 5% to lead the Dow lower. Intel gave back 1.5%, while Nike was also down 0.7%. Elsewhere, Urban Outfitters fell nearly 10% after reporting weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.Investors are looking toward the personal consumption expenditure reading for January on Thursday, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.The report will come as the market tries to build on the gains that took the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs. This week, the market has struggled, however, pulling back slightly.Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.29% from Tuesday's 4.31%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices jumped 45 cents to $79.32 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dropped $3.40 to $2,040.70.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks