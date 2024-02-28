National Food Agency Cites European Commission's“Positive Assessment” Of Aflatoxin Control In Georgian Hazelnuts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Food Agency of Georgia on Wednesday said
the European Commission had“positively assessed” the state system
for controlling presence of aflatoxins - a various poisonous
carcinogens and mutagens produced by certain moulds - in Georgian
hazelnuts, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Agency cited an audit by representatives of the
Commission's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety,
responsible for the monitoring and implementation of European Union
policies and laws on health and food safety, from between September
and October.
The body said the representatives were provided with
“appropriate documentation and information” on the procedures
carried out within the control system and presented a“complete
chain” of inspection of products intended for export, with the
officials assessing the effectiveness of the system at the central
and regional levels.
It also said the group of specialists of the Agency
had developed and submitted an action plan based on the auditors'
recommendations, which was then approved by the representatives of
the Directorate.
The“positive evaluation” of the latter will
facilitate the export of Georgian hazelnuts to the European market
without“additional procedures and delays”, the body added.
