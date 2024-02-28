               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Digitalization Can Bring Kyrgyzstan Up To $8 Billion


2/28/2024 3:11:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By 2040, the economic effect of digitalization in Kyrgyzstan could reach $8 billion. Director of the Center for Business Education and Analytics of the Central University (Russia) Ilya Ivaninsky said at the Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

According to him, to date the share of the digital economy is 0.7 percent of GDP. But with the accelerated pace of digitalization, Kyrgyzstan's real GDP will reach $37 billion by 2040.

((Thanks to digitalization, there will be an increase in operational efficiency, and new digital industries will emerge. With the accelerated pace of digitalization, the economic effect will be up to $8 billion, or up to 25 percent of the country's total real GDP by 2040,)) Ilya Ivaninsky said.

MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107913566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search