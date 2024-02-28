Digitalization Can Bring Kyrgyzstan Up To $8 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By 2040, the economic effect of digitalization in Kyrgyzstan
could reach $8 billion. Director of the Center for Business
Education and Analytics of the Central University (Russia) Ilya
Ivaninsky said at the Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.
According to him, to date the share of the digital economy is
0.7 percent of GDP. But with the accelerated pace of
digitalization, Kyrgyzstan's real GDP will reach $37 billion by
2040.
((Thanks to digitalization, there will be an increase in
operational efficiency, and new digital industries will emerge.
With the accelerated pace of digitalization, the economic effect
will be up to $8 billion, or up to 25 percent of the country's
total real GDP by 2040,)) Ilya Ivaninsky said.
