Rosatom Sees Africa As 'Point Of Growth' For Export Of Its Technologies - CEO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rosatom considers Africa a "point of growth" for its energy and
non-energy technologies, head of the Russian nuclear corporation,
Alexey Likhachev, said, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"We have a number of applications from [African] states.
<...> They are not making and implementing decisions very
quickly [there], due to certain international events that take
place on the African continent <...> But the fact that we
certainly consider Africa a point of growth for both exports of
energy and other nuclear technologies, this is a fact," Likhachev
said speaking in the State Duma, lower house of the Russian
parliament.
He also said that one of the African countries has shown
interest in a particular product by Rosatom, which is
"mini-hydroelectric power plant".
"We have received a request for these mini-hydroelectric power
plants from one of the countries and are at the commercial stage. I
think <...> we will soon begin implementing this project," he
said.
Likhachev also said that African
states are showing great interest in floating nuclear power plants.
"South Africa - we worked there for a very long time on a high
power facility, but due to political processes the work was
suspended. Now we are returning, resetting. In particular [in South
Africa] there is a very high demand for floating nuclear power
plants," the head of Rosatom said.
