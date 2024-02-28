Rosatom Sees Africa As 'Point Of Growth' For Export Of Its Technologies - CEO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rosatom considers Africa a "point of growth" for its energy and non-energy technologies, head of the Russian nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We have a number of applications from [African] states. <...> They are not making and implementing decisions very quickly [there], due to certain international events that take place on the African continent <...> But the fact that we certainly consider Africa a point of growth for both exports of energy and other nuclear technologies, this is a fact," Likhachev said speaking in the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament.

He also said that one of the African countries has shown interest in a particular product by Rosatom, which is "mini-hydroelectric power plant".

"We have received a request for these mini-hydroelectric power plants from one of the countries and are at the commercial stage. I think <...> we will soon begin implementing this project," he said.

Likhachev also said that African states are showing great interest in floating nuclear power plants. "South Africa - we worked there for a very long time on a high power facility, but due to political processes the work was suspended. Now we are returning, resetting. In particular [in South Africa] there is a very high demand for floating nuclear power plants," the head of Rosatom said.