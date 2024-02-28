2 Daesh/ISIS Terror Suspects Nabbed In Central Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists were detained in an operation in central Türkiye, according to security sources, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The provincial Gendarmerie Command teams in the Kayseri province launched an operation to nab suspects affiliated with the terror group, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects were apprehended in simultaneous raids at two different addresses in the Develi district.

Digital materials were seized during the search conducted at the suspects' residences.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect.