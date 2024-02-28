Russian Artillery Strike Kills Woman In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops fired off an artillery barrage at the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Wednesday afternoon, killing a local woman, 61.
That's according to Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"A person was killed. It was a 61-year-old woman. She was killed by the Russians, who opened fire at Nikopol,'' the posting says.
Lysak noted that the consequences of the attack were being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian drones and artillery struck the Nikopol district.
