Zelensky Calls On Partners To Ramp Up Arms Production, Not To Allow Delays In Supplies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called on partners not to allow delays in the supply of weapons to Ukraine in order not to give Putin a reason to consider the possibility of putting pressure on Europe and the West.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, following the Ukraine – Southeastern Europe summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Putin does not respect anyone and neither does he want to allow anyone to live freely. And this is precisely the meaning of his war. And that is why, if he is not stopped now, he will expand his aggression... We must increase arms production. Ukraine offers joint production of defense products. I am grateful to my counterparts for their willingness to work now and work together. We must do everything possible so that there is no delay in the supply of weapons for our soldiers. Each such pause, each doubt that the world is ready to defend itself, inspires one person. And the more he sees weapon shortages, the more he thinks he will be able to put pressure on Europe and the West," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that everyone in Europe should be ready to defend their sovereignty, national dignity, and way of life because everyone is now under threat from Russia.

"Russia has a wide toolkit for destabilization: through disinformation, economic pressure, spread of corruption, and use of resources as a political weapon. We must together strip Russia of the opportunity to destroy our lives," the president emphasized.

He thanked the leaders of Southeast Europe for their willingness to participate in the Global Peace Summit and expressed his belief that joint action can make this summit and further work on the Peace Formula effective.

"War is always started by someone who acts alone, but peace is always joint work. The world is bigger than any aggressor. And that is why I am sure that achieving peace is possible, and we should do it," Zelensky emphasized.

He also thanked Albania for the principled support of Ukraine, for the military assistance it provides to Ukraine, for political interaction, and the organization of the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Albania to participate in the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe Summit.

Before the event, he met with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama. The leaders discussed the possibilities of joint production of weapons and the signing of a security agreement, as well as signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.