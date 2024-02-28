Belgium To Donate EUR 200M For Czech Initiative On Ammo For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgium will allocate EUR 200 million to the Czech Republic's initiative to quickly deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine.

That's according to Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, who broke the news via , Ukrinform reports.

"We can never match the sacrifice Ukraine is making every day. But we can give President Zelensky what he requested - more ammunition to fend off the Russian aggressor. Belgium will fund the Czech initiative for EUR 200 million," he wrote.

According to De Croo, more ammunition will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Canada to allocate $23M for ammunition for Ukraine - media

As Ukrinform reported earlier, due to the fact that Europe is not delivering on its promise to send a million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, the Czech Republic finds it necessary to look for supplies outside the European Union.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate CAD 30 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside of NATO.

Chair of Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee saysfor Ukraine should be bought across world

The Netherlands is allocating more than EUR 100 million to this end as well.

In total, 15 countries support the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine beyond Europe's borders.