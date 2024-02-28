Russians Patrol Sea Near Sevastopol With Iranian Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, north of Sevastopol, Russian troops are patrolling the sea with an Iranian Mohajer-6 UAV.

This is reported by the Telegram channel "Krymskyi Veter" , Ukrinform reports.

"North of Sevastopol, an Iranian Mohajer-6 UAV is barricading the sea," the message says.

It is noted that the Mohajer-6 is used by Russian troops to direct kamikaze drones like the Shahed to targets in Ukraine.

In September 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to land the Mohajer-6 virtually unharmed. It was carrying a Qaem 5 bomb under its wing.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Air Force warned of Russian strategic aviation activity over the Black Sea.