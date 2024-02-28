Veterans Are Most Motivated To Perform State Functions In De-Occupied Territories - Vereshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Veterans are the most motivated people to perform the functions of the state in the de-occupied territories, they are worthy of being heads of district military administrations, governing regions in the de-occupied territories, and implementing recovery and reintegration policies

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk at the forum "Support for Veteran Entrepreneurship: from National to Regional Perspective," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the context of the panel discussion, the government official spoke about how the state can involve veterans in the reintegration of the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.

"First, it is a reserve. The reserves that we are currently forming, which is a reserve of personnel for state authorities, need veterans in all areas. Who, if not a veteran, is the most motivated, the most respected in society to fulfill the functions of the state in the de-occupied territories," noted Vereshchuk .

For future of Ukraine, it is important to return refugees and reintegrate- Pritzker

Vereshchuk assured that both physically and morally, Ukrainian veterans are worthy of being heads of district military administrations, governing regions in the de-occupied territories, and implementing the state's policy of recovery and reintegration.

"Secondly, we are talking about the obvious military tasks that will be faced in the de-occupied territories. Unfortunately, the neighbor will continue to be our neighbor and our enemy, and we will have to shape our policy in the state so that the territories that are currently under temporary occupation and even de-occupied have a military component," the minister emphasized.

According to her, it is people from among the veterans who have a past in military affairs who will be able to ensure the management of such territories.

Russian propaganda spreading fake news about 'needs' of Ukrainian

The Vice Prime Minister is also convinced that veterans in leadership positions in the regions "will be able to shape the interaction between the civilian authorities and the military."

"They will be able to become the moral standard that gives the right to implement the basic principles of state policy. I believe that the authority of a veteran will work for the state and for the state in these territories," the Deputy Prime Minister summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has allocated USD 71 million for higher education for veterans in 2024.