Kuleba And His French Counterpart Discussed Further Steps To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his French counterpart Stephane Séjouré.

During the phone conversation, the foreign ministers discussed further steps to support Ukraine.

Kuleba reported this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

Sejoure informed Kuleba about the results of the recent summit in support of Ukraine in Paris, and they discussed the next steps in this direction.

"I welcomed the decision that will lead to an increase in the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine and the formation of a long-range coalition. It is important that after the French initiative, other partners began to look for new solutions to strengthen Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said in a statement.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine needs quick decisions to ensure victory, and the victory itself will ensure European and Euro-Atlantic security.

to speak with other European leaders Monday on further aid to Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a summit in support of Ukraine was held in Paris on Monday, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and attended by several heads of state and government.

The result of the strategic meeting of the leaders of the countries in Paris was the creation of a coalition for long-range missile strikes.