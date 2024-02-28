Arab League Urges Expediting Pan-Arab Transit Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League urged on Wednesday expediting ratification of the "modified" agreement to regulate transit between Member States.

This came during customs directors' 44th meeting at the Cairo-based League, headed by Sudan.

The League, in a statement, stressed the importance of this agreement in strengthening and developing economic ties among member states of The Greater Arab Free Trade Area, especially since land transport of goods is one of the most important obstacles to the development of those ties.

Kuwait's customs' chief office director Mohammad Al-Muwaizri took part in the meeting. (end)

