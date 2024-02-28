Pres. Al-Sisi: Egypt Received 1St Batch Of Funds For Ras Al-Hekma Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday that the Central Bank had received the first batch of funds for Ras Al-Hekma project deal from UAE, expecting to receive another batch next Friday.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported that Al-Sisi's remarks came during the "Differently Abled" celebration held at Al-Manara International Conference Center in Cairo.

Al-Sisi expressed his gratitude to the UAE and President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed for these efforts, noting that the decision for this investment came quickly from the Emirati side.

The Egyptian President stressed keenness on the success of Ras Al-Hekma project through this partnership, expressing his wishes for further cooperation between Egypt and UAE.

Last Friday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony of the investment deal between Egypt and UAE to develop the city of Ras Al-Hekma on the Mediterranean coast, with direct investments amounting to about USD 35 billion. (end)

