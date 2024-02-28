Kuwait Min. Underscores Supporting Arab Youth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- It is imperative to support Arab youth in all activities related to artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security, Kuwait's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Dawood Marafi said Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA at the end of the 47th meeting of Arab youth and sports ministers, Marafi, also Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, added that current times are rapidly accelerating, which requires paying attention to technology serving development in all Arab countries.

It is necessary to empower and better prepare youth for such technology, he said, noting that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been supporting youth as they are future leaders.

The government, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, has set a roadmap to back youth initiatives in all related domains, Marafi concluded. (end)

