Lebanese PM Urges Pressing Israel To Stop Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called Wednesday on the international community to press the Israeli occupation forces to halt their violations and aggression on Lebanon.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting, Mikati deplored Israeli occupation attacks on both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, raising voices toward the international community and humanitarian institutions in this regard.

Mikati stressed Lebanon's realistic reaction to "sincere" foreign initiatives for de-escalation, warning against the risks of Israeli occupation forces' aggression, Premier media office said in a statement. He lauded the US and French efforts aiming to protect Lebanon.

He renewed Lebanese government's call for implementing all provisions of the UNSCR No. 1701 and compel Israel to stop violation and aggression. (end)

