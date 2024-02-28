Amid Israeli Starvation Policy, Six Gaza Infants Die From Malnutrition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Six Palestinian infants died Wednesday evening at the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the Al Shifa Medical Complex in the northern Gaza Strip due to severe malnutrition due to Israeli forces' use of starvation as a weapon in its war on the people of Gaza Strip.

Medical sources confirmed the tragic deaths of four infants at Kamal Adwan Hospital, adding that seven others remain in critical condition, facing severe risks due to the prevailing drought and malnutrition, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

In addition, two infants were pronounced dead as a result of malnutrition at the Al Shifa Medical Complex, the largest healthcare facility in the besieged enclave.

Last week, the Global Nutrition Cluster documented a steep rise in malnutrition among children and pregnant and breastfeeding women in the Gaza strip, which poses grave threats to their health.

As the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip enters its 21st week, food and safe water have become incredibly scarce and diseases are rife, compromising women and children's nutrition and immunity and resulting in a surge of acute malnutrition.

The report "Nutrition Vulnerability and Situation Analysis - Gaza" - finds that the situation is particularly extreme in the Northern Gaza Strip, which has been almost completely cut off from aid for weeks. (end)

wab









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107913519