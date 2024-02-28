Info. Min. Discusses Preparations For Parliamentary Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi discussed Wednesday with officials the ministry's comprehensive and integrated plan to cover the upcoming National Assembly election slated for April 4.

The ministry is harnessing all its potential to cover the democratic event in a manner that shows Kuwait's status, through several TV and Radio live programs, within an integrated and comprehensive strategy, the minister told KUNA in a statement.

He added that the ministry also would facilitate the missions of media outlets, journalists and media people from inside and outside the country to report the election.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to maintain his unlimited blessing onto Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

amh







MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107913518