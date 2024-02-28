Malaysia Continues Calling Out Israeli Repression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Mohammad Hasan, Malaysian Foreign Minister affirmed on Wednesday the country's persistence in calling against the Israeli repression of the Palestinian people.

Hasan, addressing the Parliament, said this reflects the six "demands" Malaysia has put forth in their efforts to free Palestinians, a statement said.

He carried on saying that the demands consist of an immediate ceasefire, providing aid, ending ethnic cleansing, ending violence against Palestinian civilians, stopping forced displacement of Palestinians and launching an international investigation on Israeli violations. (end)

aab









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107913517