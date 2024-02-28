Jordan Chairs 47Th Session Of Council Of Arab Youth And Sports Ministers, 2Nd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Council decided to approve the holding of the Arab Youth Parliament Simulation Activity and the Arab Youth Salon Program, to celebrate Arab Youth Day on July 5th, to organize the Arab-Chinese Youth Development Forum, to hold the Coastal Environment Forum and the Role of Youth in Preserving It, to organize the Arab Excellence Award for Youth under the title of Food Security, and to organize the 6th Arab Scout Youth Meeting.Based on the recommendations of the Technical Sports Committee, the Council decided to approve the holding of the Arab Sports Clubs Capacity Development Course, the Sports Legislation and Systems Course in Palestine, the Sports Commentator Competition in Iraq, the Arab Women's Clubs Games in the UAE, the Embassies Football League, and the second edition of the Sports and Development Forum in Egypt, the first Arab Forum to Promote Civilized Encouragement in Football in Lebanon, and the Arab School Sports Festival in Algeria.Al-Nabulsi participated in the "Differently Able" event held by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, which was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other Arab youth and sports ministers.He also attended meetings of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers and the Arab Fund for Youth and Sport Activities.