Jordan Chairs 47Th Session Of Council Of Arab Youth And Sports Ministers, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, also delivered a speech in which he praised the efforts made by the Arab Ministries of Youth and Sports in making the activities of the 46th session of the Council a success and what they included in terms of projects and work programs.The Head of the Executive Office, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, also delivered a speech in which he stressed the need to continue working to strengthen joint Arab action and empower Arab youth with the necessary skills.The session included a presentation of the programs and activities that were implemented during 2023 and the approval of the programs submitted by the Ministries of Youth and Sports in the Arab countries to be implemented during 2024. The Council decided to approve Jordan's hosting of the 19th meeting of the Youth of Arab Capitals under the title of Youth, Technology, and Artificial Intelligence and the Entrepreneurship Course in the Sports Field, and to hold workshops to prepare the executive plan for the Arab Strategy for Youth, Security, and Peace.The Council also decided to approve the organization of the "Our Arabism is Our Unity" youth exchange program, the organization of the Jerusalem Support Conference in Palestine, the organization of the 8th Arab-European Youth Forum and the Nile Ship Program for Arab Youth in Egypt, the organization of the Arab Talent Championship, and the Arab Youth Poet Festival in Iraq.The Council also decided to approve the activities and programs of Tripoli, the Arab Youth Capital for 2024, the organization of the Arab Camping and Photographic Diving Forum in Tunisia, the organization of the Arab Forum for Empowerment in the Field of Environment in Lebanon, the organization of the Arab Youth Empowerment Program and the Holy Shrines Journey Program in Saudi Arabia, the organization of the Digital Citizenship and Youth Program, the establishment of an electronic youth portal, and a meeting on the mechanisms and prospects of Arab youth volunteering in Algeria.