Jordan Chairs 47Th Session Of Council Of Arab Youth And Sports Ministers

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Youth and Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, Mohammad Al-Nabulsi, chaired the 47th session of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, which was held on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, and Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports.The rotating presidency of the Council was transferred to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and will continue throughout 2024.During the opening of the session, Al-Nabulsi lauded Saudi Arabia's efforts during its presidency of the 46th session in implementing Arab sports and youth programs and activities, and following up on the work of the technical youth and sports committees supporting the Executive Office.Al-Nabulsi commended Jordan's role under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and his brothers, the leaders and presidents of Arab countries, in supporting the Palestinian cause. He recalled the challenges facing Palestinian youth in participation and holding programs on their land, stressing the Arab youth's commitment to the issues of their nation and their solidarity and support for their youth brothers in Palestine.Al-Nabulsi said that during the 47th session efforts will be made to improve youth and sports activities through the supporting technical youth and sports committees, to follow up on the implementation of the youth programs presented by the Arab countries, and to follow up on the preparation of the executive plan for the Arab Strategy for Youth, Security, and Peace.The opening activities included a speech by the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in which he stressed the League's support for the plans and programs emanating from the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, in order to ensure the implementation of Arab youth programs that contribute to providing opportunities for the exchange of Arab youth experiences.