University Of Jordan, RAK Medical And Health Sciences University Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) -- President of the University of Jordan, Nizar Obeidat, and President of theRAK Medical and Health Sciences University in the United Arab Emirates, Ismail Ibrahim Matalka, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing direct relations to develop academic cooperation in multiple fields.Under the MoU, cooperative activities will be developed in academic areas of common interest between the two universities, including the exchange of faculty members and researchers for teaching purposes, delivering lectures, conducting scientific research and exchanging expertise and students, conducting joint research projects, and jointly organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences. In addition, there will be an exchange of publications, books, periodicals, and scientific research results.Obeidat stressed the University of Jordan's keenness to develop and build partnerships and cooperation in all scientific and research fields with the University of Ras Al Khaimah for Medicine and Health Sciences.Obeidat expressed the university's readiness to cooperate with the University of Ras Al Khaimah for Medicine and Health Sciences in all fields, especially in the fields of student training, exchange of expertise, visits between faculty members, and conducting joint research projects in medical fields.