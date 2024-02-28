26 Israeli Soldiers Suffered Injuries In Combat In Gaza In Past 24 Hours - Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday evening that 26 of its soldiers had suffered injuries in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.According to Israeli Channel 12, the occupation army reported that since the beginning of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, 3,007 personnel have been wounded within its ranks, with 468 officers and soldiers among the injured having very serious wounds.